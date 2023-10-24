© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Tan Twan Eng on reverse engineering W. Somerset Maugham’s work in 'The House of Doors'

By Beth Golay
Published October 24, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Lloyd Smith
Tan Twan Eng's latest novel is "The House of Doors"

The novelist W. Somerset Maugham is well known for the plays, short stories and novels he created in the early 1900s. He’s also known for sourcing material from conversations with strangers while traveling, sometimes not even changing the person’s name in his story.

It was one of these stories in particular that captured the attention of novelist Tan Twan Eng, whose new book, The House of Doors, re-imagines a time in Maugham’s life when he discovered the subject matter for his next work.

I recently spoke with Tan Twan Eng about Maugham’s private nature, capturing multiple perspectives on the page, and how he injected some imagination into the historic writer.

-

The House of Doors was published by Bloomsbury.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay