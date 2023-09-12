Josh Barkan on his journey of self-discovery and love in 'Wonder Travels'
After discovering that his wife—while on a 6 month trip around the world—had an affair, author Josh Barkan set out on his own journey of self-discovery and love.
The result is a memoir titled Wonder Travels, and it captures the heartache, confusion and even joy Barkan experienced following his separation and divorce. And probably most shocking, that this journey of self-discovery took Barkan half-way around the world to meet the man who had come between his marriage. I recently spoke with Josh Barkan about what he learned through his marriage to his first wife, about his healing journey, and much more.
-
Wonder Travels was published by Roundabout Press.
