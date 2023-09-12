© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Josh Barkan on his journey of self-discovery and love in 'Wonder Travels'

By Beth Golay
Published September 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Josh Barkan is the author of "Wonder Travels"
Steven B. Smith
/
joshbarkan.com
Josh Barkan is the author of "Wonder Travels"

After discovering that his wife—while on a 6 month trip around the world—had an affair, author Josh Barkan set out on his own journey of self-discovery and love.

The result is a memoir titled Wonder Travels, and it captures the heartache, confusion and even joy Barkan experienced following his separation and divorce. And probably most shocking, that this journey of self-discovery took Barkan half-way around the world to meet the man who had come between his marriage. I recently spoke with Josh Barkan about what he learned through his marriage to his first wife, about his healing journey, and much more.

Wonder Travels was published by Roundabout Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
