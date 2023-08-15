Jay Fitger returns in Julie Schumacher's new novel, 'The English Experience'

The fictional college professor Jason Fitger has been the subject of Julie Schumacher's two previous novels, Dear Committee Members and The Shakespeare Requirement. In her new novel, The English Experience, we follow Professor Fitger as he leads a student study abroad trip to England, a trip he does not want to take.

I recently spoke with Julie Schumacher about character development - throughout her multiple novels and throughout a travel abroad experience, and how her own work as a professor at the University of Minnesota compares to her character.

-

The English Experience was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

