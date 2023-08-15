© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Jay Fitger returns in Julie Schumacher's new novel, 'The English Experience'

By Beth Golay
Published August 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Julie Schumacher is the author of 'The English Experience'
Julie Schumacher is the author of 'The English Experience'

The fictional college professor Jason Fitger has been the subject of Julie Schumacher's two previous novels, Dear Committee Members and The Shakespeare Requirement. In her new novel, The English Experience, we follow Professor Fitger as he leads a student study abroad trip to England, a trip he does not want to take.

I recently spoke with Julie Schumacher about character development - throughout her multiple novels and throughout a travel abroad experience, and how her own work as a professor at the University of Minnesota compares to her character.

The English Experience was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
