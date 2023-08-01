© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Brando Skyhorse's 'My Name Is Iris' imagines a plausible American nightmare

By Beth Golay
Published August 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Brando Skyhorse is the author of 'My Name Is Iris'
Brando Skyhorse is the author of 'My Name Is Iris'

Brando Skyhorse’s new novel, My Name Is Iris, is a work of speculative fiction that imagines what would happen if mandatory electronic wristbands were required to prove citizenship, and particularly how that experience might affect immigrants who are eager to fit in, yet are constantly othered. It’s an idea that might not be so distant from today’s reality in this country.

I recently spoke with Brando Skyhorse about his own ethnic identity and how he used his experience to craft the experience of Iris, who strives to be accepted by the country she loves.

-

My Name Is Iris by Brando Skyhorse was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
