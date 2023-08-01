Brando Skyhorse's 'My Name Is Iris' imagines a plausible American nightmare

Brando Skyhorse’s new novel, My Name Is Iris, is a work of speculative fiction that imagines what would happen if mandatory electronic wristbands were required to prove citizenship, and particularly how that experience might affect immigrants who are eager to fit in, yet are constantly othered. It’s an idea that might not be so distant from today’s reality in this country.

I recently spoke with Brando Skyhorse about his own ethnic identity and how he used his experience to craft the experience of Iris, who strives to be accepted by the country she loves.

My Name Is Iris by Brando Skyhorse was published by Avid Reader Press.

