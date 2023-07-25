© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Katherine Heiny on her collection of 'Games and Rituals'

By Beth Golay
Published July 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Katherine Heiny has a signature take on humor that has stuck with me for years. Lifelike and biting at times, her most recent short story collection, Games and Rituals, is just as delightful as her previous novels.

I recently spoke with Katherine Heiny about how real life inspired aspects of her stories, how humor is a sign of love, and more.

Games and Rituals by Katherine Heiny was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
