Katherine Heiny on her collection of 'Games and Rituals'

Katherine Heiny has a signature take on humor that has stuck with me for years. Lifelike and biting at times, her most recent short story collection, Games and Rituals, is just as delightful as her previous novels.

I recently spoke with Katherine Heiny about how real life inspired aspects of her stories, how humor is a sign of love, and more.

Games and Rituals by Katherine Heiny was published by Knopf.

