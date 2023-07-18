© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Eliza Minot's single day 'In the Orchard'

By Beth Golay
Published July 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Eliza Minot is the author of 'In the Orchard'
courtesy photo
/
Penguin Random House
Eliza Minot is the author of 'In the Orchard'

The Minot family is a literary one, made up of seven siblings, each with their own literary aspirations and successes. Eliza Minot, the youngest, has written three books of her own, and her newest is titled In the Orchard, following Maisie, the mother of four throughout just one day.

Maisie laments the stress of debt, child rearing, and emotional labor of motherhood, which all take a toll on her throughout the day. I spoke with Eliza Minot about Maisie’s internal conflicts, how she crafted the narrative, and her experience growing up in a family of bibliophiles.

In the Orchard by Eliza Minot was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay