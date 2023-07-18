Eliza Minot's single day 'In the Orchard'

The Minot family is a literary one, made up of seven siblings, each with their own literary aspirations and successes. Eliza Minot, the youngest, has written three books of her own, and her newest is titled In the Orchard, following Maisie, the mother of four throughout just one day.

Maisie laments the stress of debt, child rearing, and emotional labor of motherhood, which all take a toll on her throughout the day. I spoke with Eliza Minot about Maisie’s internal conflicts, how she crafted the narrative, and her experience growing up in a family of bibliophiles.

In the Orchard by Eliza Minot was published by Knopf.

