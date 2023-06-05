© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Brendan Slocumb on his new musical thriller, 'Symphony of Secrets'

By Beth Golay
Published June 5, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
In his own words, Brendan Slocumb hopes to be the Stephen King of the musical thriller genre, and he’s well on his way. His newest book is titled Symphony of Secrets and it follows a professor who uncovers the mystery of the origin of a fictional composer’s biggest hits. It’s full of action, deeply woven secrets, and confronts America’s past and current problem of appropriation. I recently spoke with Brendan Slocumb about the research that went into creating his characters and the influence music holds over his own life.

-

Symphony of Secrets by Brendan Slocumb was published by Anchor.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
