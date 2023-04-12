Roz Chast on the Big Read selection 'Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?'
Wichita’s Big Read selection this year is Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?, a graphic memoir by New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast.
As part of the community-wide celebration of reading, the Wichita Public Library hosts a variety of events touching on the theme of aging and caregiving, culminating in a presentation from Roz Chast herself.
I had the opportunity to speak with Roz Chast ahead of her appearance in Wichita, about her relationship with her parents through their final years, her role as a caregiver, and her hope for readers. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.
Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? was published by Bloomsbury USA.
