Roz Chast on the Big Read selection 'Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?'

By Beth Golay
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
Roz Chast is the author of "Can't We Talk About Something More Pleasant?"

Wichita’s Big Read selection this year is Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant?, a graphic memoir by New Yorker cartoonist Roz Chast.

As part of the community-wide celebration of reading, the Wichita Public Library hosts a variety of events touching on the theme of aging and caregiving, culminating in a presentation from Roz Chast herself.

I had the opportunity to speak with Roz Chast ahead of her appearance in Wichita, about her relationship with her parents through their final years, her role as a caregiver, and her hope for readers. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant? was published by Bloomsbury USA.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
