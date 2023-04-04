© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Jane Roper on cancel culture, internet scandals and shame

By Beth Golay
Published April 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT
"Society of Shame" author Jane Roper

In Jane Roper’s new novel, The Society of Shame, she dives into the complexity of cancel culture, internet scandals, and the shared experience of shame.

The book follows Kathleen, a mother and wife of a political candidate, who finds herself suddenly in the spotlight after a photo emerges of her with a period stain on her pants.

I recently spoke with Jane Roper about the impact of internet movements, mother-daughter relationships and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

-

The Society of Shame was published by Anchor.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Marginalia Arts and CultureCommentarybooks
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
