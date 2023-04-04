Jane Roper on cancel culture, internet scandals and shame
In Jane Roper’s new novel, The Society of Shame, she dives into the complexity of cancel culture, internet scandals, and the shared experience of shame.
The book follows Kathleen, a mother and wife of a political candidate, who finds herself suddenly in the spotlight after a photo emerges of her with a period stain on her pants.
I recently spoke with Jane Roper about the impact of internet movements, mother-daughter relationships and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.
The Society of Shame was published by Anchor.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
- Haley Crowson - producer
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host
