Marginalia

Idra Novey on estrangement, division, and the power of art in 'Take What You Need'

By Beth Golay
Published March 21, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
Idra Novey is the author of "Take What You Need".

Idra Novey is a return guest to this podcast. In 2016, we visited about her novel Ways to Disappear. This time we spoke about her newest novel, titled Take What You Need.

Set in the Allegheny Mountains, the novel explores polarization and division through the estranged relationship between a step-mother living in rural American and her step-daughter living in urban America. It explores the difficulties of family, the accommodation and capitulation to male decision making, and the beauty and power of art.

I recently spoke with Idra Novey about all this and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

Take What You Need, which was published by Viking.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Arts and Culturebooks
