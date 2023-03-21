Idra Novey on estrangement, division, and the power of art in 'Take What You Need'

Idra Novey is a return guest to this podcast. In 2016, we visited about her novel Ways to Disappear. This time we spoke about her newest novel, titled Take What You Need.

Set in the Allegheny Mountains, the novel explores polarization and division through the estranged relationship between a step-mother living in rural American and her step-daughter living in urban America. It explores the difficulties of family, the accommodation and capitulation to male decision making, and the beauty and power of art.

I recently spoke with Idra Novey about all this and more. I’m Beth Golay. From KMUW Studios, part of the NPR Podcast Network, this is Marginalia.

Take What You Need, which was published by Viking.

