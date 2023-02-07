Christie Tate on friendships lost... and friendships found
Author, Christie Tate is not a stranger to memoirs. In her first book, Group, she wrote about how her psychotherapy group helped her find human connection.
And now Tate has written a second memoir: BFF: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found. In it she explores friendships through the year and how her behavior affected those friendships.
I recently spoke with Christie Tate about friendship, recovery, and forgiveness. Here's our conversation.
-
B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate was published by Avid Reader Press.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
