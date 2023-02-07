© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia

Christie Tate on friendships lost... and friendships found

By Beth Golay
Published February 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST
Author, Christie Tate is not a stranger to memoirs. In her first book, Group, she wrote about how her psychotherapy group helped her find human connection.

And now Tate has written a second memoir: BFF: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found. In it she explores friendships through the year and how her behavior affected those friendships.

I recently spoke with Christie Tate about friendship, recovery, and forgiveness. Here's our conversation.

B.F.F.: A Memoir of Friendship Lost and Found by Christie Tate was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
