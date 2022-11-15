Jennifer Egan on the dangers of 'The Candy House'
Jennifer Egan’s latest novel, The Candy House, is a companion piece to her 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Visit from the Goon Squad, but there really isn’t much readers need to know before picking up this new title.
Egan imagines a world where technology can capture and preserve memories, making them accessible to almost anyone.
I spoke with Egan about the implications of such a world, as well as her fascination with fiction and her inspirations.
Here’s our conversation.
The Candy House by Jennifer Egan was published by Scribner.
