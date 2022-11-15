© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Jennifer Egan on the dangers of 'The Candy House'

Published November 15, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
JenniferEgan_c_PieterMVanHattem_grove.png
Pieter M Van Hattem
/
courtesy Avid Reader Press
Jennifer Egan is the author of "The Candy House."

Jennifer Egan’s latest novel, The Candy House, is a companion piece to her 2011 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, A Visit from the Goon Squad, but there really isn’t much readers need to know before picking up this new title.

The Candy House.jpg

Egan imagines a world where technology can capture and preserve memories, making them accessible to almost anyone.

I spoke with Egan about the implications of such a world, as well as her fascination with fiction and her inspirations.

Here’s our conversation.

-

The Candy House by Jennifer Egan was published by Scribner.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooks
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay