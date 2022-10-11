More than words, Kathy & Ross Petras on 'The History of the World through Body Parts'

If you're a fan of KMUW podcasts, you've likely heard of Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. The sister & brother team co-host "You're Saying It Wrong" with KMUW's Fletcher Powell, an offshoot of their book with the same name.

Now Kathy & Ross have written a new book. This one isn’t about words, but about body parts and their special place in history.

I recently spoke with the Petrases about the rabbit holes their research takes them down, about working together in what has become a “family” business, and, of course, about the new book. Here's our converation

-

A History of the World Through Body Parts: The Stories Behind the Organs, Appendages, Digits, and the Like Attached to (or Detached from) Famous Bodies, by Kathy Petras and Ross Petras was published by Chronicle Books.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

