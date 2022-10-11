© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

More than words, Kathy & Ross Petras on 'The History of the World through Body Parts'

Published October 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kathy_and_Ross_Petras_grove.png
Kathy and Ross Petras
Kathy and Ross Petras, the authors of "A History of the World Through Body Parts: The Stories Behind the Organs, Appendages, Digits, and the Like Attached to (or Detached from) Famous Bodies."

If you're a fan of KMUW podcasts, you've likely heard of Kathy Petras and Ross Petras. The sister & brother team co-host "You're Saying It Wrong" with KMUW's Fletcher Powell, an offshoot of their book with the same name.

A History of the World Through Body Parts.jpg

Now Kathy & Ross have written a new book. This one isn’t about words, but about body parts and their special place in history.

I recently spoke with the Petrases about the rabbit holes their research takes them down, about working together in what has become a “family” business, and, of course, about the new book. Here's our converation

-

A History of the World Through Body Parts: The Stories Behind the Organs, Appendages, Digits, and the Like Attached to (or Detached from) Famous Bodies, by Kathy Petras and Ross Petras was published by Chronicle Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags
Marginalia booksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay