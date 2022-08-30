© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Nobel Prize–winner Abdulrazak Gurnah explores Tanzania's colonization in 'Afterlives'

Published August 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
AbdulrazakGurnah_c_MarkPringle_grove.png
Mark Pringle
/
"Afterlives" author Abdulrazak Gurnah

In 2021, Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, in recognition of his decades of work focusing on colonialism and the refugee experience.

Afterlives_Book_Cover_AbdulrazakGurnah_Grove.jpg

His newest novel, Afterlives, was originally released in the UK in 2020, and has finally been released here in the US by Riverhead.

I recently spoke with Gurnah about the 20th century German colonization of Tanzania, his publishing process, and the power of language. Here’s our conversation.

-

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay