Nobel Prize–winner Abdulrazak Gurnah explores Tanzania's colonization in 'Afterlives'

In 2021, Abdulrazak Gurnah was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature, in recognition of his decades of work focusing on colonialism and the refugee experience.

His newest novel, Afterlives, was originally released in the UK in 2020, and has finally been released here in the US by Riverhead.

I recently spoke with Gurnah about the 20th century German colonization of Tanzania, his publishing process, and the power of language. Here’s our conversation.

Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah was published by Riverhead Books.

