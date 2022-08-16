Lidia Yuknavitch on changing the story through 'Thrust'
Author Lidia Yuknavitch weaves together the past, present and future in her new novel that imagines a world in which people have the chance to change the stories they came from.
Her book, Thrust, follows Laisve, a girl who uses objects to travel through time and connect with individuals throughout the centuries.
I recently spoke with Lidia Yuknavitch about her love of repetition, the changing nature of language, and more. Here’s our conversation.
-
Thrust by Lidia Yuknavitch was published by Riverhead Books.
Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens - editor
- Haley Crowson - producer
- Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
- Beth Golay - host
Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.