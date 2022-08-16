© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Lidia Yuknavitch on changing the story through 'Thrust'

Published August 16, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
LidiaYuknavitch_c_LidiaYuknavitch_Grove.png
Lidia Yuknavitch
/
"Thrust" author Lidia Yuknavitch

Author Lidia Yuknavitch weaves together the past, present and future in her new novel that imagines a world in which people have the chance to change the stories they came from.

Thrust_Book_Cover

Her book, Thrust, follows Laisve, a girl who uses objects to travel through time and connect with individuals throughout the centuries.

I recently spoke with Lidia Yuknavitch about her love of repetition, the changing nature of language, and more. Here’s our conversation.

-

Thrust by Lidia Yuknavitch was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing assistant
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culture
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay