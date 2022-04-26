© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Colleen Hubbard on 'Housebreaking,' her debut novel

Published April 26, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT
ColleenHubbard_c_AmaalSaid_grove.png
Amaal Said
/
Courtesy Photo
Colleen Hubbard, author of 'Housebreaking'

Most people have some baseline knowledge of what goes into building a home, but “unbuilding” a home is a completely different story. Author Colleen Hubbard’s novel Housebreaking follows twentysomething Del, returning to the house she was raised in, only to take it apart piece by piece as she navigates both her future and her past. I recently spoke with Colleen Hubbard about the process of housebreaking, as well as writing in the thick of the pandemic. Here’s our conversation.

Housebreaking_Cover.jpg

Housebreaking by Colleen Hubbard was published by Berkley.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
