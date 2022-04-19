Dolen Perkins-Valdez on 'Take My Hand' and its historical and timely importance

Set in Montgomery, Alabama in the early 1970’s, Take My Hand follows a Black nurse working at a family planning clinic who is desperate to do the right thing, whatever that might be. Author Dolen Perkins-Valdez was inspired by the United States’ history with administering forced birth control and sterilizations, and the result is a moving and emotional account of the impact of this horrific practice.

I recently spoke with Dolen Perkins-Valdez about this book and her inspiration. This episode of Marginalia features that conversation.

Take My Hand by Dolen Perkins-Valdez was published by Berkley.

