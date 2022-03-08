© 2022 KMUW
Marginalia

Jill Gutowitz on her essay collection 'Girls Can Kiss Now'

Published March 8, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST
JillGutowitz_c_TuckerLeary_grove.png
Tucker Leary
/
Jill Gutowitz is the author of "Girls Can Kiss Now"

Described as a “queer social media pioneer,” Jill Gutowitz is very familiar with launching some of her most personal thoughts and memories into cyberspace via Twitter and Instagram, as well as various published essays and articles. What’s not so familiar—putting these musings into book form. Girls Can Kiss now is the resulting essay collection by Gutowitz that dives into her opinions on pop culture, queer culture, and her own sexual identity. I recently spoke with Gutowitz along with Marginalia producer, Haley Crowson, about the current state of queer representation in media and what it was like to release into the world some of her raw and deeply personal experiences. Here’s our conversation.

GirlsCanKissNow_9781982158507.jpeg

Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz was published by Atria.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - intern
  • Beth Golay - host

