Marginalia

Lee Cole on 'Groundskeeping' and the push and pull of his old Kentucky home

Published March 1, 2022 at 7:46 AM CST
Lee Cole is the author of "Groundskeeping"

Set in Kentucky in the months leading up to and immediately following the 2016 presidential election, Groundskeeping is the story of love, class, and identity. Owen returns to Kentucky after working a Colorado forestry job. He finds employment as a groundskeeper at a small college, which allows him to take one class each semester. That’s where he meets Alma, a visiting writer-in-residence who faces her own challenges as a Bosnian immigrant. Together their stories add up to a fantastic debut novel by Lee Cole. I recently spoke with Cole about Groundskeeping. Here’s our conversation.

Groundskeeping by Lee Cole was published by Knopf.

Marginalia
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
