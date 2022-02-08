© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Hannah Lillith Assadi on 'The Stars Are Not Yet Bells'

Published February 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
HannahLillithAssadi_c_JenSteele_grove.png
Jen Steele
/
courtesy Penguin Random House
Hannah Lillith Assadi is the author of "The Stars Are Not Yet Bells"

In Hannah Lillith Assadi’s novel, The Stars Are Not Yet Bells, readers learn the story of Elle Cumberland's marriage to Simon Ranier, and their consequent move to an island off the coast of Georgia. Readers learn of family secrets—both Elle’s and Simon’s. And readers discover through Elle’s memories parts of her 50 years on the island. And yet readers must not be blamed if any skepticism arises during the reading journey. You see, the novel’s narrator is Elle Ranier, and Elle suffers from dementia. I recently spoke with Hannah Lillith Assadi about The Stars Are Not Yet Bells and the experience of assuming the lens of one whose memory is skewed. Here’s our conversation.

9780593084366.jpeg

The Stars Are Not Yet Bells by Hannah Lillith Assadi was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

Marginalia CommentarybooksArts and Culturepodcasts
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay