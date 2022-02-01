© 2023 KMUW
Marginalia-NPR-Network.png
Marginalia

Playwright Julia May Jonas on her debut novel, 'Vladimir'

By Beth Golay
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CST
JuliaMayJonas_courtesy.png
Julia May Jonas author of "Vladimir"

Set on the campus of a small liberal arts college, Vladimir is the story of a popular English professor and her husband, the chair of the department who is under investigation for inappropriate relationships with former students.

Vladimir_CoverArt_070721_AF.jpg

Despite this recent thrust into the limelight, our unnamed narrator is stoic, controlled, and very internal. This becomes interesting when considering that the author, Julia May Jonas, is a playwright. Stoic, controlled and internal doesn’t play well on stage.

I recently spoke with Jonas about how Vladimir forced a transition from playwright to novelist, and about so much more. Here’s our conversation.

Vladimir by Julia May Jonas was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
