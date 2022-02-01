Playwright Julia May Jonas on her debut novel, 'Vladimir'

Set on the campus of a small liberal arts college, Vladimir is the story of a popular English professor and her husband, the chair of the department who is under investigation for inappropriate relationships with former students.

Despite this recent thrust into the limelight, our unnamed narrator is stoic, controlled, and very internal. This becomes interesting when considering that the author, Julia May Jonas, is a playwright. Stoic, controlled and internal doesn’t play well on stage.

I recently spoke with Jonas about how Vladimir forced a transition from playwright to novelist, and about so much more. Here’s our conversation.

