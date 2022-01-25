© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Jonathan Evison on achieving the American Dream (and the Great American Novel) in a 'Small World'

Published January 25, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
AntoineWilson_c_NoahStone.png
Keith Brofsky
/
courtesy Penguin Random House
Jonathan Evison is the author of "Small World"

On the eve of his 50th birthday, Jonathan Evison decided he was going to write the Great American Novel. The result? Small World— a novel that explores the American Experiment through the eyes and generations of many families: Irish immigrants who helped lay the transcontinental railroad from the east coast, Chinese immigrants who connected it from the west. Through the eyes of slaves who were forced here, and through the indigenous who were all but eliminated. Evison explores America through its greatest resource: diversity. I recently spoke with Jonathan Evison about Small World. Here’s our conversation.

9780593184127_SmallWorld.jpeg

Small World by Jonathan Evison was published by Dutton.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentarybooksArts and Culturepodcasts
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay