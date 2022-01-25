Jonathan Evison on achieving the American Dream (and the Great American Novel) in a 'Small World'

On the eve of his 50th birthday, Jonathan Evison decided he was going to write the Great American Novel. The result? Small World— a novel that explores the American Experiment through the eyes and generations of many families: Irish immigrants who helped lay the transcontinental railroad from the east coast, Chinese immigrants who connected it from the west. Through the eyes of slaves who were forced here, and through the indigenous who were all but eliminated. Evison explores America through its greatest resource: diversity. I recently spoke with Jonathan Evison about Small World. Here’s our conversation.

Small World by Jonathan Evison was published by Dutton.

