Erin & Philip Stead revisit a favorite character in 'Amos McGee Misses the Bus'

Erin and Philip Stead have figured out how to collaborate. Not only are the two married, but they are an author/illustrator team who have worked on many projects together, including The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine, which was written by Mark Twain, finished by Philip Stead, and brought to life by Erin Stead. We spoke about that project on Marginalia in 2017. 10 years ago, Erin and Philip Stead won the Caldecott award for their book, A Sick Day for Amos McGee. The Steads just released a new picture book, Amos McGee Misses the Bus and I recently visited with them about their experience with revisiting their character. Here's our conversation.

Amos McGee Misses the Bus by Philip Stead and illustrated by Erin Stead and was published by Roaring Brook Press.

