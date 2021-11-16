© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Ken Follett's 'Never' combines the best of his thrillers with his epics

Published November 16, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST
Ken Follett is the author of "Never"

181 million. That’s how many copies of Ken Follett books are in the world today. The Pillars of the Earth, Fall of Giants, The Key to Rebecca—Follett has penned some of the most recognizable modern thrillers and historical epics read around the world today.

His newest book, Never, is a combination of his writing styles… a modern epic thriller. It explores international politics in a world where nuclear warfare is looming. I spoke with Ken Follett on the release day for Never. Here’s our conversation.

Never by Ken Follett is published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
