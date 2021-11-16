Marginalia: Ken Follett's 'Never' combines the best of his thrillers with his epics

181 million. That’s how many copies of Ken Follett books are in the world today. The Pillars of the Earth, Fall of Giants, The Key to Rebecca—Follett has penned some of the most recognizable modern thrillers and historical epics read around the world today.

His newest book, Never, is a combination of his writing styles… a modern epic thriller. It explores international politics in a world where nuclear warfare is looming. I spoke with Ken Follett on the release day for Never. Here’s our conversation.

-

Never by Ken Follett is published by Viking.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.