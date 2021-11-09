© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Nathaniel Ian Miller on 'The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven'

Published November 9, 2021 at 3:16 PM CST
Eilis O'Herlihy
Nathaniel Ian Miller, author of 'The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven'

Stockholm Sven is a fictional character based on a real man who, in the early 1900s, left his life in Stockholm to live in the Arctic. Not much is known about the real Sven, but the fictional Sven works for a mining company, learns to hunt and trap, and eventually removes himself to the end of the earth to live in isolation, testing himself against the elements.

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven explains this life, as it is imagined by author Nathaniel Ian Miller.

I recently spoke with Miller about Sven and the novel. Here's our conversation.

The Memoirs of Stockholm Sven by Nathaniel Ian Miller was published by Little, Brown and Company.

