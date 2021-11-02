© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Douglas Wolk on 'All the Marvels'

Published November 2, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT
Lisa Gidley
douglaswolk.com
Douglas Wolk, author of 'All the Marvels'

This is a special edition of Marginalia, one with a guest co-host. When I have ready access to someone who knows so much more about a topic than I do, I ask them to read the book with me and join me for the interview with the author.

Today my co-host is Hugo Phan, my colleague in the digital department in the newsroom. I asked Hugo to join me because our guest today is Douglas Wolk, who wrote the book “All the Marvels” for which he read *all* of the Marvel superhero comics... more than 27 thousand of them.

Here's our conversation.

-

All the Marvels by Douglas Wolk was published by Penguin Press.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens - editor
Haley Crowson - producer
Hugo Phan - guest co-host
Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth on Twitter @BethGolay and find Hugo on Twitter @Hugo_Phan.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
Hugo Phan
Hugo Phan is a graduate of Wichita State University, where he majored in sociology and minored in communication. At a young age, Hugo picked up the habit of listening to KMUW from his father. After years of being a loyal listener, he signed up to be a KMUW volunteer and joined the station's college student group. He transitioned from volunteer to digital assistant in May 2013. In this role, Hugo has been recognized by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for his contribution to the station's website, KMUW.org.
