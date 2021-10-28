Marginalia: Amy Koppelman on 'A Mouthful of Air'

The novel, A Mouthful of Air by Amy Koppelman was first published 17 years ago. It was re-released this year by Two Dollar Radio, in anticipation of a new movie from Sony pictures, adapted for the screen and directed by Koppelman. The story is about a young woman named Julie who, after the birth of her child, struggles with depression and mental illness.

I recently spoke with Koppelman about the book, how it has aged, and her experience with writing and directing the film, which will appear in theaters this week. Here’s our conversation.

Amy Koppelman is the writer and director of the film, A Mouthful of Air, which was adapted from her book with the same title, re-released by Two Dollar Radio.

