© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marginalia: Amy Koppelman on 'A Mouthful of Air'

Published October 28, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
AmyKoppelman_grove.png
Amy Koppelman
/
Two Dollar Radio
Amy Koppelman wrote "A Mouthful of Air" 17 years ago. She also wrote and directed the film, which hits theaters this week.

The novel, A Mouthful of Air by Amy Koppelman was first published 17 years ago. It was re-released this year by Two Dollar Radio, in anticipation of a new movie from Sony pictures, adapted for the screen and directed by Koppelman. The story is about a young woman named Julie who, after the birth of her child, struggles with depression and mental illness.

A Mouthful of Air_FC.jpg

I recently spoke with Koppelman about the book, how it has aged, and her experience with writing and directing the film, which will appear in theaters this week. Here’s our conversation.

Amy Koppelman is the writer and director of the film, A Mouthful of Air, which was adapted from her book with the same title, re-released by Two Dollar Radio.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentarypodcasts
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay