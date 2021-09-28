Marginalia: Dorothy Wickenden on 'The Agitators'

For this episode of Marginalia, I was joined by Dr. Robin Henry, an associate professor in the history department at Wichita State University where her research examines the intersections among sexuality, law, and regional identity in the 19th- and early 20th-century United States. She is also the host and producer of KMUW's podcast Hindsight: Looking Back At 100 Years Of Women's Suffrage.

And our special guest was Dorothy Wickenden, who has been executive editor of The New Yorker since 1996. She also writes for the magazine and is host of the weekly podcast, Politics and More. Her first book is titled Nothing Daunted: The Unexpected Education of Two Society Girls in the West. She joined us to talk about her newest book, The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights. Here's our conversation.

The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights by Dorothy Wickenden was published by Scribner.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.



Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - host

Dr. Robin Henry - special guest host

