Marginalia

Marginalia: Paula Hawkins on 'A Slow Fire Burning'

Published September 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT
Paula Hawkins worked as a journalist for 15 years before she took the book world by storm with her debut novel, The Girl on the Train, which sold 23 million copies worldwide and has been adapted into a major motion picture.

I got to speak with Hawkins about her third novel, A Slow Fire Burning—a twisting story of deceit, murder, and retaliation. Enjoy our conversation.

A Slow Fire Burning by Paula Hawkins was published by Riverhead Books.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
