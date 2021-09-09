Marginalia: Sarah Zackrich Jeng on 'The Other Me'

In The Other Me, Kelly begins her 29th birthday in an art gallery in Chicago, walks through a door and ends up at a surprise party in her hometown, married, with no memory of the last 12 years… except she does have memories from this completely different life she stumbled into. With a bit of the uncanny mixed in with speculative fiction, The Other Me is a fun modern Gothic with plenty of rabbit holes.

I recently spoke with Sarah Zachrich Jeng about her novel. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

