© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marginalia: Sarah Zackrich Jeng on 'The Other Me'

Published August 24, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
SarahZachrichJeng_c_MeganBrown.png
TheOtherMe_9780593334485_f49b2.jpeg

In The Other Me, Kelly begins her 29th birthday in an art gallery in Chicago, walks through a door and ends up at a surprise party in her hometown, married, with no memory of the last 12 years… except she does have memories from this completely different life she stumbled into. With a bit of the uncanny mixed in with speculative fiction, The Other Me is a fun modern Gothic with plenty of rabbit holes.

I recently spoke with Sarah Zachrich Jeng about her novel. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

-

The Other Me by Sarah Zackrich Jeng was published by Berkley.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentary
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay