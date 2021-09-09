© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marginalia: Nickolas Butler on 'Godspeed'

Published August 17, 2021 at 6:52 AM CDT
NickolasButler_c_TimFitchPhotograph2020.png
Tim Fitch Photography
/
courtesy photo
Author Nickolas Butler
Godspeed_9780593190418_bc677.jpeg

Godspeed by Nickolas Butler is a slow-build thriller set among extremes. Dramatic landscape, unforgivable weather, unachievable wealth, and impossible deadlines. But the idea for the book stemmed from a casual conversation. A house-builder friend described a situation to Butler in which his crew was offered individual bonuses for finishing on time. So Butler started asking himself “what if” questions, taking an already impossible scenario to the extreme.

I recently spoke with Nickolas Butler about Godspeed. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

-

Godspeed by Nickolas Butler was published by Putnam.

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

MarginaliaCommentary
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
