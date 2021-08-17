Marginalia: Maggie Smith On Her Poetry Collection 'Goldenrod'

Maggie Smith’s poetry has been described as intimate and direct. “Poems that stare down darkness while cultivating and sustaining possibility.” She is the author of five books, and her new collection, Goldenrod, celebrates the beauty and messiness of life.

I recently spoke with Maggie Smith about this new collection. During our conversation, she recited three poems from the collection, printed here with permission from One Signal/Atria.

Tender Age

America, I've heard the audio:

papa, papa, papa [unintelligible]

[inconsolable crying]

America, my childhood neighborhood

was called Freedom Colony.

I lived on Liberty Lane.

America, you are grand

in theory, poor in practice.

You are not what I learned

in grade school.

America, I'm proofreading

a book on your Constitution.

I'm considering the letter

of the law, the spirit of the law.

America, you've caged

even the babies. They cry

mostly in Spanish.

America, this is you.

America, what I miss most

about church are the hymns—

everyone singing the same word

at the same time. Even the bells

rang in unison.

America, I'm wondering

who your laws serve, the living

or the dead.

America, are there cribs

for the babies? Bars within bars?

America, where does your conscience

live? I mean, from where

has it been removed?

America, as a girl I rode my bike

around the cul-de-sacs: Lexington,

Bunker Hill, Valley Forge.

America, I can pick the stars

and peel the stripes right off you.

America, I'm considering

the letter, the spirit.

America, there is no substitute

for conscience. I can still feel

the bells in my hands.

America, this is us.

America, we have taken children

from their mothers. We have separated

words from their meanings.

America, will there be neighborhoods

named for this undeclared war?

America, where are the babies?

America, when we want to silence

the bells, we extinguish

their open mouths

on our chests.

Goldenrod

I'm no botanist. If you're the color of sulfur

and growing at the roadside, you're goldenrod.

You don't care what I call you, whatever

you were born as. You don't know your own name.

But driving near Peoria, the sky pink-orange,

the sun bobbing at the horizon, I see everything

is what it is, exactly, in spite of the words I use:

black cows, barns falling in on themselves, you.

Dear flowers born with a highway view,

forgive me if I've mistaken you. Goldenrod,

whatever your name is, you are with your own kind.

Look—the meadow is a mirror, full of you,

your reflection repeating. Whatever you are,

I see you, wild yellow, and I would let you name me.

Talisman

They look like gifts a crow might bring

a human girl, desperate to impress her.

In the left pocket of my thrifted emerald coat:

a scuffed acorn, a glassy black stone,

one pink Mr. Potato Head ear.

When I touch them, I can believe

almost anything. Who’s to say

they can’t keep me safe? Who’s to say

a bird can’t court someone’s daughter

But in this life it’s my son who shows

his love like a creature that clever,

leaving treasures for my fingers

to worry against. I carry them like

anything I love—until they warm in my palm.

Until I believe. Walking alone at night,

the sky feathered blue-black and slowly

folding over me, I pocket my left hand

and tell myself a story about my life,

a story I call “Talisman,” a story

that might end well if I tell it right.

Goldenrod by Maggie Smith was published by One Signal Publishers, a division of Atria.

The poems read by Maggie Smith are excerpted from Goldenrod published by One Signal/Atria, a division of Simon & Schuster, Inc. Copyright © 2021 by Maggie Smith. The text of these poems is included online at kmuw.org with permission from One Signal/Atria.

The audiobook edition of Goldenrod is read by Maggie Smith and published by Simon & Schuster Audio. Copyright © 2021 by Maggie Smith.

And here's that Tweet from NPR's Mary Louise Kelly.

New bedtime routine: no Twitter after 9pm. No reading tomes on the Trump presidency in bed. Poetry only. Starting with @maggiesmithpoet. Wish me luck. pic.twitter.com/STn6Y51rTQ — Mary Louise Kelly (@NPRKelly) July 14, 2021

Thanks for joining us for Marginalia. If you enjoyed this podcast, please leave us a review.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens - editor

Haley Crowson - producer

Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

