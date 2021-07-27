© 2021 KMUW
Marginalia

Marginalia: Megha Majumdar On 'A Burning'

Published July 27, 2021 at 2:00 AM CDT
Elena Seibert
Penguin Random House
Author Megha Majumdar

Megha Majumdar will be part of a virtual discussion about A Burning July 27 at 6 pm at Watermark Books.

When Megha Majumdar’s novel , A Burning, came out in 2020, it made it on all the lists. It was long-listed for the National Book Award. It was a New York Times notable. It was featured on the NPR Book Concierge. And that’s only scratching the surface.

A Burning is told through a chorus of three characters whose lives are impacted by politics and class in contemporary India. The novel was just released in paperback and I finally had the opportunity to visit with Megha about the novel and her work as an editor.

A Burning by Megha Majumdar was published by Vintage.

Note: At the time of our conversation, Megha was editor at Catapult, and now she’s editor-in-chief.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson - producer
  • Beth Golay - host

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong.
