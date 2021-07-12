© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia.png
Marginalia

Marginalia: Yaa Gyasi On 'Transcendent Kingdom'

Published July 12, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Yaa Gyasi
Peter Hurley / Vilcek Foundation
/
Author Yaa Gyasi

Ghana-born American writer Yaa Gyasi follows her award-winning debut, Homegoing, with the Transcendent Kingdom, the story of a Ghanaian family faced with racism, depression, and the opioid crisis after their move to Huntsville, Alabama. And it explores whether the binaries of religion and science must be an either/or.

Transcendent Kingdom - paperback

Transcendent Kingdom was just released in paperback and I was so pleased to visit with Yaa Gyasi about her work.

Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita. If you like this podcast, please consider leaving a rating or review on Apple Podcasts.

  • Engineers: Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen
  • Editor: Lu Anne Stephens
  • Producer: Haley Crowson

Follow Beth Golay on Twitter @BethGolay.

Tags

MarginaliaCommentarybookspodcastsArts and Culture
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong. You can also find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay