Into Music: Alisan Porter

Porter is the fifth album from Alisan Porter and, she says, her most personal work to date, featuring 10 songs conceived as “The Ten Commandments of Porter,” a guide for navigating one’s way through life’s middle years. Informed by lived experience and grief, the collection is a gripping and rewarding ride that carries the listener through a variety of moods and delivers them at the precipice of a new beginning.

The album was recorded live at Chaplin Recording, a place Porter says has been integral to her musical career. There, she worked with a variety of topnotch musicians including bass legend Leland Sklar as well as her longtime collaborator, Drew McKeon and producer Sam Barsh.

We recently discussed the origins of the music heard on Porter, including “Man Out of You,” which came to life with the help of Porter’s close friend Shoshana Bean, how grief and frustration both served as inspirations in making this bold and definitive statement, and Porter’s own hopes that her determination will inspire others to carve their own paths in the music industry.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

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