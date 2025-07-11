© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Johnathon Ford

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published July 11, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtesy Photo

Johnathon Ford is the founding member of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based band Unwed Sailor. The group issued its tenth LP, Cruel Entertainment, earlier in 2025. Since 2019’s Heavy Age, the group has kept up a steady pace of writing, recording, and touring that will continue with a new recording emerging in 2026.

Ford recently spoke about his musical origins, his time with acts such as Roadside Monument and David Bazan, as well as what it was like to group up in the relative isolation of pre-Nirvana, pre-internet Oklahoma.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
