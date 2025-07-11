Into Music: Johnathon Ford

Johnathon Ford is the founding member of the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based band Unwed Sailor. The group issued its tenth LP, Cruel Entertainment, earlier in 2025. Since 2019’s Heavy Age, the group has kept up a steady pace of writing, recording, and touring that will continue with a new recording emerging in 2026.

Ford recently spoke about his musical origins, his time with acts such as Roadside Monument and David Bazan, as well as what it was like to group up in the relative isolation of pre-Nirvana, pre-internet Oklahoma.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

