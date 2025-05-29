Into Music: Imogen Clark

Imogen Clark relocated from Australia to Nashville almost two years ago, arriving just in time to see her career take flight. Throughout 2024 she toured extensively perhaps even exhaustively and then returned to Music City to focus on her latest album, Choking on Fuel, which finds Clark performing stripped back renditions of songs that are populated by legendary guests such as Jim Lauderdale, Mickey Raphael, and Tommy Emmanuel. The album is out May 30, 2025, and will be followed by extensive road work through the remainder of the year.

