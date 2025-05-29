© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Imogen Clark

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 29, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Michelle Grace Hunder

Imogen Clark relocated from Australia to Nashville almost two years ago, arriving just in time to see her career take flight. Throughout 2024 she toured extensively perhaps even exhaustively and then returned to Music City to focus on her latest album, Choking on Fuel, which finds Clark performing stripped back renditions of songs that are populated by legendary guests such as Jim Lauderdale, Mickey Raphael, and Tommy Emmanuel. The album is out May 30, 2025, and will be followed by extensive road work through the remainder of the year.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
