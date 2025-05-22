© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Stephen Hunking

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published May 22, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Viktorsha Uliyanova

Stephen Hunking has been making music under the Dew Claw moniker since 2004 but has been recording and releasing albums since the 1980s, beginning with the band Hypnolovewheel. The latest Dew Claw release, E.L.F. finds Hunking collaborating with his childhood friend Chris Xefos (King Missle) across a series of songs that were initially inspired by Hunking’s deep dive into the music of E.L.O.

In addition to making music, Hunking is a flower farmer. He and his wife, Annie Chia, relocated to Washington state several years ago and founded Mooncake Flower Farm, an endeavor that has proved inspirational in several areas of Hunking’s life.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
