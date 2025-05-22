Into Music: Stephen Hunking

Stephen Hunking has been making music under the Dew Claw moniker since 2004 but has been recording and releasing albums since the 1980s, beginning with the band Hypnolovewheel. The latest Dew Claw release, E.L.F. finds Hunking collaborating with his childhood friend Chris Xefos (King Missle) across a series of songs that were initially inspired by Hunking’s deep dive into the music of E.L.O.

In addition to making music, Hunking is a flower farmer. He and his wife, Annie Chia, relocated to Washington state several years ago and founded Mooncake Flower Farm, an endeavor that has proved inspirational in several areas of Hunking’s life.

