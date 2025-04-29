© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Sally Potter

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 29, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Courtesy of Adventure Picture

Sally Potter’s latest album, Anatomy, is out May 2 via Bella Union. Potter, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker (Orlando, The Party) and longtime composer. She has numerous written film scores but 2023 marked the arrival of her first traditional album, Pink Bikini. That recording featured material culled from her experiences growing up in London in the 1960s as a rebellious, activist woman. Anatomy finds her contemplating the nature of our planet and our relationship with it and with each other. Among those who join her on this new release are drummer Valentina Magaletti, pianist Liam Dunachie and longtime collaborator, guitarist Fred Frith.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin