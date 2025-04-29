Into Music: Sally Potter

Sally Potter’s latest album, Anatomy, is out May 2 via Bella Union. Potter, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker (Orlando, The Party) and longtime composer. She has numerous written film scores but 2023 marked the arrival of her first traditional album, Pink Bikini. That recording featured material culled from her experiences growing up in London in the 1960s as a rebellious, activist woman. Anatomy finds her contemplating the nature of our planet and our relationship with it and with each other. Among those who join her on this new release are drummer Valentina Magaletti, pianist Liam Dunachie and longtime collaborator, guitarist Fred Frith.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

