Into Music: Kim House
Kim House is a founding member of the Seattle, Washington band Fotoform. The group’s latest LP is Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom). In this conversation, House discusses how grief inspired material on the album, how being diagnosed with a chronic illness and a shakeup in her professional life led her to significant personal changes and how her thoughts on creativity have changed over time.
