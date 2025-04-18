© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Kim House

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 18, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Courtesy Clarion Call

Kim House is a founding member of the Seattle, Washington band Fotoform. The group’s latest LP is Grief is a Garden (Forever in Bloom). In this conversation, House discusses how grief inspired material on the album, how being diagnosed with a chronic illness and a shakeup in her professional life led her to significant personal changes and how her thoughts on creativity have changed over time.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
