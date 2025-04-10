Into Music: Takiaya Reed

Takiaya Reed is the Black, Cherokee composer and musician behind the exhilarating doom metal outfit Divide and Dissolve. The latest Divide and Dissolve LP, Insatiable, arrives April 18 via Bella Union. Eschewing doom metal tropes in favor of expanding the genre via flecks of neo-classical elements, avant-garde inflections, and a creative spirit that consistently moves beyond the boundaries of the expected, Insatiable is a refreshing and game-changing entry in the ever-expanding lexicon of heavy music.

