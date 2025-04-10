© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Takiaya Reed

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published April 10, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Abbey Raymonde

Takiaya Reed is the Black, Cherokee composer and musician behind the exhilarating doom metal outfit Divide and Dissolve. The latest Divide and Dissolve LP, Insatiable, arrives April 18 via Bella Union. Eschewing doom metal tropes in favor of expanding the genre via flecks of neo-classical elements, avant-garde inflections, and a creative spirit that consistently moves beyond the boundaries of the expected, Insatiable is a refreshing and game-changing entry in the ever-expanding lexicon of heavy music.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs.
