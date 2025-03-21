Into Music: Mike Clark

Mike Clark is guitarist with the Los Angeles-based band Final Gravity. Formed in 2007, the quartet adds a hard edged sound to a progressive rock base that comes to the fore on the 2024 effort Stormchaser. Produced by Rich Mouser (Dream Theater, Weezer, Tears for Fears, Transatlantic, Spock's Beard), the collection speaks to the outfit’s penchant for intense, transformative compositions that never lose their sense of heart.

