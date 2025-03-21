© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: Mike Clark

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published March 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Daniel Gray

Mike Clark is guitarist with the Los Angeles-based band Final Gravity. Formed in 2007, the quartet adds a hard edged sound to a progressive rock base that comes to the fore on the 2024 effort Stormchaser. Produced by Rich Mouser (Dream Theater, Weezer, Tears for Fears, Transatlantic, Spock's Beard), the collection speaks to the outfit’s penchant for intense, transformative compositions that never lose their sense of heart.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Tags
Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
See stories by Jedd Beaudoin