Into Music: Nikki O’Neill

Stories I Only Tell My Friends is the latest album from Chicago-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Nikki O’Neill. The record marks a new beginning for the veteran artist, who relocated (along with her husband, drummer and co-producer Rich Lackowski) from Los Angeles to Chicago during the COVID-19 pandemic. O’Neill was no stranger to moving. Born in Los Angeles, she moved to Stockholm, Sweden and, later, New York City, before returning to California.

This motion and upheaval find their way into some lyrics on Stories I Only Tell My Friends and is also reflected in her influences as she draws from a well of inspiration that includes Prince, Sly and The Family Stone, Stevie Wonder, and Dinah Washington, among others.

Now comfortably settled in Chicago, O’Neill reflected on the move to Chicago, how she found inspiration to begin writing once there, and some of the family history and stories she hasn’t yet found a home for.

Stories I Only Tell My Friends is out March 14 via the Blackbird Record Label.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

