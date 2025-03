Seán Barna is the creative force behind recordings such as Sissy, An Evening at Macri Park, and Margaret Thatcher of the Lower East Side. He has earned broad critical acclaim for his work, earning comparisons to artists such as David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Harry Nilsson, and Rufus Wainwright. His latest release is the 2024 EP Internal Trembling.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen