Into Music: Mary Bue

Mary Bue is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based singer-songwriter whose latest release is The Wilderness of Living and Dying. After surviving a carjacking in 2020, Bue eventually turned her attention to the songs that comprise this new collection, exploring themes of growth and transformation. Working for the second time with producer Steve Price (The Suburbs), Bue has further refined her craft with a collection of songs that speak to her wealth of experiences and unflinching emotional explorations.

In addition to her work as a musician, Bue works extensively as a yoga teacher, retreat guide and provides creative mentoring.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme music: Torin Andersen

