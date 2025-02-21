© 2025 KMUW
Into Music: Mary Bue

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Illa Stockert

Mary Bue is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based singer-songwriter whose latest release is The Wilderness of Living and Dying. After surviving a carjacking in 2020, Bue eventually turned her attention to the songs that comprise this new collection, exploring themes of growth and transformation. Working for the second time with producer Steve Price (The Suburbs), Bue has further refined her craft with a collection of songs that speak to her wealth of experiences and unflinching emotional explorations.

In addition to her work as a musician, Bue works extensively as a yoga teacher, retreat guide and provides creative mentoring.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
