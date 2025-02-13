© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music

Into Music: John McCutcheon

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Eric Petersen

John McCutcheon’s latest release is the album Field of Stars, a project he intended to record in 2020. When the pandemic made his plans impossible, he moved on to other projects and wrote three other albums in rapid succession. (One of those was the acclaimed release, Together, with Tom Paxton.) When he revisited the songs he’d chosen for the 2020 project, he realized that some fit and some did not. The result was a reimagined album that also stands as among the best work in body of work representing 52 years as a musician and songwriter.

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
