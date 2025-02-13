Into Music: John McCutcheon

John McCutcheon’s latest release is the album Field of Stars, a project he intended to record in 2020. When the pandemic made his plans impossible, he moved on to other projects and wrote three other albums in rapid succession. (One of those was the acclaimed release, Together, with Tom Paxton.) When he revisited the songs he’d chosen for the 2020 project, he realized that some fit and some did not. The result was a reimagined album that also stands as among the best work in body of work representing 52 years as a musician and songwriter.

