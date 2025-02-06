© 2025 KMUW
Into Music
Into Music: Holly Lovell

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published February 6, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Kevin Von Qualen

Holly Lovell is a singer-songwriter based in Denver, Colorado. Her latest album, Hello Chelsea, explores a variety of themes including addiction, family history, and grief. The songs were inspired by painful chapters in her family’s life and she says she suspects the music will connect with others who have navigated through similar difficulties. Recorded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with producer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver), the collection of songs serves as a powerful reminder of how the personal can become universal.

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay and Hugo Phan.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
