Into Music: Holly Lovell

Holly Lovell is a singer-songwriter based in Denver, Colorado. Her latest album, Hello Chelsea, explores a variety of themes including addiction, family history, and grief. The songs were inspired by painful chapters in her family’s life and she says she suspects the music will connect with others who have navigated through similar difficulties. Recorded in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with producer Brian Joseph (Bon Iver), the collection of songs serves as a powerful reminder of how the personal can become universal.

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay and Hugo Phan.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

