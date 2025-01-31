Into Music: Grant Mullen

© 2025 KMUW
By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 31, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Jake Hanson

Grant Mullen is a member of the Seattle-based trio Naked Giants. The band has released three full-length albums, including 2024’s Shine Away.

In this conversation, Mullen discusses how the band has navigated a decade together, including a period of inactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discusses how the members have learned to live with music and Naked Giants as one part of their lives but not the sole focus.

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay and Hugo Phan.
Theme music: Torin Andersen
Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
