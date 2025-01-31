Into Music: Grant Mullen

Grant Mullen is a member of the Seattle-based trio Naked Giants. The band has released three full-length albums, including 2024’s Shine Away.

In this conversation, Mullen discusses how the band has navigated a decade together, including a period of inactivity during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also discusses how the members have learned to live with music and Naked Giants as one part of their lives but not the sole focus.

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay and Hugo Phan.

Theme music: Torin Andersen

Host/producer: Jedd Beaudoin

