Into Music
Into Music: Soph Nathan

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 30, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Courtesy Photo

Soph Nathan is a member of the London, England-based group Our Girl. The group issued its latest album, The Good Kind, in 2024. The collection of songs features lyrics that explore themes of sexuality, relationship, community, and illness.

In this conversation, Nathan discusses the importance of personal expression in her writing, what it’s like having close friendships with her bandmates in Our Girl, and how co-producer Fern Ford had a hand in helping Nathan realize the full potential of The Good Kind.

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
