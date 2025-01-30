Into Music: Soph Nathan

Soph Nathan is a member of the London, England-based group Our Girl. The group issued its latest album, The Good Kind, in 2024. The collection of songs features lyrics that explore themes of sexuality, relationship, community, and illness.

In this conversation, Nathan discusses the importance of personal expression in her writing, what it’s like having close friendships with her bandmates in Our Girl, and how co-producer Fern Ford had a hand in helping Nathan realize the full potential of The Good Kind.

Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan

Theme Music: Torin Andersen

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin

