Into Music
Into Music: Avery Mandeville

By Jedd Beaudoin
Published January 17, 2025 at 12:00 AM CST
Kelsey Ayers

Avery Mandeville’s band Little Hag released the album Now That’s What I Call Little Hag in 2024 via Bar/None Records. In this conversation, Mandeville discusses how a trip to Durham, North Carolina during which she wrote a song a day, helped shape this new album, whether she’s ever been concerned about incorporating humor into her songs, and how the eclectic material on Now That’s What I Call Little Hag still forms a cohesive record.

Host/Producer: Jedd Beaudoin
Digital Producers: Karlee Cooper, Beth Golay, Hugo Phan
Theme music: Torin Andersen

Into Music podcasts
Jedd Beaudoin
Jedd Beaudoin is host/producer of the nationally syndicated program Strange Currency. He created and host the podcast Into Music, which examines musical mentorship and creative approaches to the composition, recording and performance of songs. As a music journalist, his work has appeared in PopMatters, Vox, No Depression and Keyboard Magazine.
